Coronavirus could kill 3.5 million in Iran, study suggests

According to recent research, around 3.5 million people may die in Iran from the coronavirus if quarantine measures are not effectively enforced.

AA | 18.03.2020 - 14:14..
The study by a scientific committee at Tehran's prestigious Sharif University of Technology proposed three scenarios regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in the Islamic Republic, according to Iran's Tinn new website.

"THE OUTBREAK WILL PEAK IN LATE MAY"

It suggested that if the quarantine measures are fully implemented and people follow instructions issued by the authorities, Iran will see 120,000 infections and 12,000 deaths by the beginning of April, when the outbreak will reach its peak, according to the best scenario in which people are isolated from each other by 80 percent.

If people are isolated from each other by 50 percent, Iran will see 300,000 cases and 110,000 deaths by the end of the April, the study said.

It, however, warned that if people fail to follow instructions, the outbreak will peak in late May, with the country witnessing about 4 million coronavirus cases, and about 3.5 million deaths.

