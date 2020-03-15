taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Coronavirus crisis delays Netanyahu's trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial was delayed on Sunday until May.

AA | 15.03.2020 - 16:37..
An Israeli court on Sunday postponed the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges to May 24 amid fears of the novel coronavirus.

THE TRIAL WAS SET TO BEGIN ON MARCH 17

The move came one day after Justice Minister Amir Ohana declared a state of emergency in courts due to the outbreak in the country.

"All court activity will be frozen in Israel except for urgent hearings,” Ohana said in a statement on Saturday.

Israeli authorities have confirmed 200 cases of coronavirus so far in the country.

Coronavirus crisis delays Netanyahu's trial

Last week, the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem had rejected Netanyahu's request to delay his trial.

The Israeli premier is facing corruption charges in three cases that include bribery, breach of trust and fraud. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

