Coronavirus death toll crosses 4,000 in Netherlands

The death toll from coronavirus surpassed 4,000 in the Netherlands, authorities said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the tally of cases rose to 34,842 with 708 new cases.

MORE THAN 10,000 ARE UNDER TREATMENT

“Since not all coronavirus patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report,” the RIVM said in its daily update.

There are currently 10,021 patients under treatment at hospitals across the country, with 124 more admissions reported on Wednesday.

“The number of new reports of hospitalized patients per day still shows a declining trend. The same applies to the number of reported deceased patients,” the RIVM said.