taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9979
Euro
7.576
Altın
1709.03
Borsa
98349.28
Gram Altın
384.249
Bitcoin
49588.42

Coronavirus death toll crosses 4,000 in Netherlands

With 138 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 4,054, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Coronavirus death toll crosses 4,000 in Netherlands

The death toll from coronavirus surpassed 4,000 in the Netherlands, authorities said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the tally of cases rose to 34,842 with 708 new cases.

MORE THAN 10,000 ARE UNDER TREATMENT

“Since not all coronavirus patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report,” the RIVM said in its daily update.

Coronavirus death toll crosses 4,000 in Netherlands

There are currently 10,021 patients under treatment at hospitals across the country, with 124 more admissions reported on Wednesday.

“The number of new reports of hospitalized patients per day still shows a declining trend. The same applies to the number of reported deceased patients,” the RIVM said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
British PM under fire over handling of coronavirus crisis
UK government has given conflicting explanations of why it failed to join a EU ventilator scheme and admitted there have been problems getting health workers enough protective equipment.
US to approve nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus aid
The bipartisan $484-billion package, which passed the Republican-led US Senate on Tuesday, includes an additional $321 billion for a previously set up small business lending program.
Sweden to kick off football leagues by June
Due to harsh winter conditions, the leagues in Sweden normally begin in April and end in November. However, the virus forced Sweden to postpone the 2020 calendar.
Germany approves human trials of new vaccine
In the authorized first part of the clinical trial in Germany, 200 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years will be vaccinated, according to the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Elazığ'da toplu fotoğraf çektirenlere 15 bin lira ceza
Elazığ'da toplu fotoğraf çektirenlere 15 bin lira ceza
201
Zeynep Demirel imaj değiştirdi
Zeynep Demirel imaj değiştirdi
210
Le Monde, Türk SİHA'larının Libya'daki rolünü yazdı
Le Monde, Türk SİHA'larının Libya'daki rolünü yazdı
160
Bakan Selçuk, okulların açılmasıyla ilgili tarih verdi
Bakan Selçuk, okulların açılmasıyla ilgili tarih verdi
75
Türkiye'nin gönderdiği sağlık ekipmanları İngiltere'de
Türkiye'nin gönderdiği sağlık ekipmanları İngiltere'de
497
CHP'li başkandan Altun Ailesi'ne foto taciz
CHP'li başkandan Altun Ailesi'ne foto taciz
320
Merkez Bankası faiz kararını açıkladı
Merkez Bankası faiz kararını açıkladı
284
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir