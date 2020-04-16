taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 30,000 in US

New York is the state worst-hit by the pandemic, with 14,064 deaths and more than 214,698 cases, followed by New Jersey with 3,156 deaths and 71,030 cases.

The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus surpassed the 30,000 mark late Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 30,844 deaths and 638,111 cases.

THE WORST-HIT COUNTRY IN THE PANDEMIC

The US continues to lead worldwide deaths from the virus after Italy reported 21,645, followed by Spain with 18,812.

More than 52,600 people have recovered in the US, according to the data.

The bulk of the new deaths came hours after President Donald Trump said the country has passed its peak on new coronavirus cases.

"The battle continues, but the latest data suggests nationwide that the US has passed the peak on new cases. Hopefully, that would continue and we will continue to make great progress," Trump said during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

