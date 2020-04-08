taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7923
Euro
7.3909
Altın
1652.29
Borsa
92567.77
Gram Altın
360.174
Bitcoin
49745.15

Coronavirus death toll hits 12,000 in US

The US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections in the world, followed by Spain, Italy and Germany.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Coronavirus death toll hits 12,000 in US

The US recorded more than 1,000 deaths form the coronavirus within hours Tuesday, surpassing the 12,000 mark with more than 380,000 diagnosed cases.

There are now 12,020 deaths and 383,256 cases in the U.S., where the first death took place Feb. 29, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

"THIS IS GOING TO BE THE HARDEST WEEK"

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned this week will be very hard for the country.

"This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment and our 9/11 moment only it's not going to be localized, it's going to be happening all over the country," he told Fox News Sunday.

Coronavirus death toll hits 12,000 in US

The doctor leading the White House's coronavirus response team, Deborah Birx, presented a model Wednesday for the potential number of deaths from the virus in the US.

It showed between 100,000 and 240,000 could die if the US follows social distancing and public health guidelines. Without any intervention, the model forecasts 1.5 to 2 million deaths.

Coronavirus death toll hits 12,000 in US

New York is the state worst-hit by the pandemic with more than 5,400 deaths. The death toll jumped 731 to 5,489, the "largest single day increase," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a daily briefing.

There are more than 138,800 confirmed cases in the state, a more than 8,000 increase from the previous day.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China lifts strict lockdown measures on Wuhan city
Mainland China reported no coronavirus deaths for the first time on Tuesday, and Wuhan has counted only two new infections in the past fortnight.
Twitter CEO to donate $1B to fight coronavirus
While other celebrities and industry titans have stepped up to donate portions of their wealth to help the global fight against the coronavirus, Dorsey's pledge represents one of the largest.
Global recoveries surpass 300,000
After the outbreak has been taken under control in China, Italy, Spain, France and the UK continue to be the hardest-hit countries in terms of fatalities.
Netherlands report deaths top 2,000
Of the total, 7,427 patients are under treatment at hospitals, with 292 more admissions reported on Tuesday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Polise hakaret eden yarbaya soruşturma açıldı
Polise hakaret eden yarbaya soruşturma açıldı
527
Koronanın çıkış noktası Vuhan'da karantina kaldırıldı
Koronanın çıkış noktası Vuhan'da karantina kaldırıldı
232
Koronaya yakalandılar, Rize'de komşularına bulaştırdılar
Koronaya yakalandılar, Rize'de komşularına bulaştırdılar
157
Diyarbakır'da PKK'lı teröristler köylülere saldırdı: 5 şehit
Diyarbakır'da PKK'lı teröristler köylülere saldırdı: 5 şehit
230
Ali Erbaş'a koronadan ölen sağlık çalışanlarının statüsü soruldu
Ali Erbaş'a koronadan ölen sağlık çalışanlarının statüsü soruldu
192
Yerli İHA, İdlib semalarında dolunayla görüntülendi
Yerli İHA, İdlib semalarında dolunayla görüntülendi
73
Türkiye'den 5 ülkeye daha korona yardımı
Türkiye'den 5 ülkeye daha korona yardımı
308
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir