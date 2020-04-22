taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus death toll hits 187 in Israel

According to the country’s health ministry, 384 new cases bringing the tally to 14,326.

Coronavirus death toll hits 187 in Israel

The death toll in Israel from coronavirus has risen to 187 after three more people died, the country’s Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said 384 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the tally to 14,326.

NEARLY 5,000 ISRAELIS WERE RECOVERED

At least 148 of them are in critical condition, while 4,961 people have recovered.

The government has taken some measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closure of all educational institutes and banning gatherings of more than two people.

Coronavirus death toll hits 187 in Israel

All businesses with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have been closed since March 15.

Moreover, Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

