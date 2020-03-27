taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus death toll hits 75 in Turkey

The Health Minister said that the patients and their contact circles have been isolated.

AA | 27.03.2020 - 08:43..
Turkey confirmed 16 more deaths from the novel coronavirus late on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 75.

1,196 NEW CASES HAVE BEEN DETECTIVE

A total of 7,286 coronavirus tests have been conducted on Thursday on people suspected of contracting the virus, and 1,196 tested positive, bringing the tally of infections to 3,629, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

"I persistently invite you to implement the measures [against coronavirus]," Koca said.

Coronavirus death toll hits 75 in Turkey

While most victims of the virus worldwide were among the elderly, health officials fear they may have contracted it from the young carriers who may be asymptomatic.

