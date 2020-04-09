taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,110 in Iran

Total number of cases since the start of the outbreak reaches 66,000, but daily numbers show a downward trend.

AA |
Iran reported 117 more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday – the lowest one-day virus death toll in the last 25 days – pushing the death toll to 4,110, Iranian state TV reported.

1,634 PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Kianoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesman, said that 1,634 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 66,220, but a hopeful figure as the lowest increase in case numbers since March 23.

Jahanpour said 32,309 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,918 patients are in critical condition.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Belgium records 283 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours
The death toll has risen to 2,523, while 1,580 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the sum of infections to 24,983.
UK tries to get money back from China over faulty testing kits
Sources revealed that all 17.5 million coronavirus antibody test kits the country ordered from China are unreliable when used outside severely ill populations.
Coronavirus deaths at 79 in Israel
Israel is currently on lockdown until Friday for the Jewish Passover holiday.
France to extend coronavirus lockdown
Macron’s announcement came as France's coronavirus death toll rose to 10,869 after hospitals recorded 541 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.
