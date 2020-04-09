Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,110 in Iran

Iran reported 117 more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday – the lowest one-day virus death toll in the last 25 days – pushing the death toll to 4,110, Iranian state TV reported.

1,634 PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Kianoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesman, said that 1,634 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 66,220, but a hopeful figure as the lowest increase in case numbers since March 23.

Jahanpour said 32,309 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,918 patients are in critical condition.