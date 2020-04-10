Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,232 in Iran

Iran reported 122 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing the death toll to 4,232, according to the country's state broadcaster.

3,969 PEOPLE WERE REPORTED IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Kianoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesman, said that 1,972 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 68,192.

Jahanpour said 35,465 people have so far recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,969 patients are in critical condition.