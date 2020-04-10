taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7135
Euro
7.3486
Altın
1677
Borsa
96354.95
Gram Altın
362.305
Bitcoin
46519.61

Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,232 in Iran

The country's health ministry confirmed that the total number of positive cases since the eruption of the outbreak hit 68,000.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,232 in Iran

Iran reported 122 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing the death toll to 4,232, according to the country's state broadcaster.

3,969 PEOPLE WERE REPORTED IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Kianoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesman, said that 1,972 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 68,192.

Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,232 in Iran

Jahanpour said 35,465 people have so far recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,969 patients are in critical condition.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia reports coronavirus cases reach 12,000
According to the latest data, 1,786 more cases were confirmed as death toll stands at 94.
Israel’s coronavirus deaths at 92
The government has taken numerous measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.
Turkey sends medical aid to UK amid coronavirus fight
The aid package carried to the UK by Turkey includes protective masks and overalls.
US Vice President blocks health officials appearing on CNN, claims say
According to CNN, Mike Pence office blocked health officials in response to the network not airing entire White House briefings.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Atatürk ve Mevlana'yı aşağılayan Stand-up'çı hakkında gözaltı kararı
Atatürk ve Mevlana'yı aşağılayan Stand-up'çı hakkında gözaltı kararı
968
Putin koronayla mücadeleyi Türklerle savaşmaya benzetti
Putin koronayla mücadeleyi Türklerle savaşmaya benzetti
341
DSÖ koronavirüs mücadelesinde Türkiye'yi örnek gösterdi
DSÖ koronavirüs mücadelesinde Türkiye'yi örnek gösterdi
205
Afrin Bülbül'e Türk bayrağı işlendi
Afrin Bülbül'e Türk bayrağı işlendi
231
Türkiye'den İngiltere'ye korona yardımı
Türkiye'den İngiltere'ye korona yardımı
513
Koray Avcı sakallarını kesti
Koray Avcı sakallarını kesti
116
Koronavirüs sigara içenleri 2 kat daha fazla etkiliyor
Koronavirüs sigara içenleri 2 kat daha fazla etkiliyor
39
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir