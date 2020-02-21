taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1225
Euro
6.6155
Altın
1638.27
Borsa
116805.91
Gram Altın
321.822
Bitcoin
60198.73

Coronavirus death toll reaches to 4 in Iran

Iranian officials said on Friday that 13 more people have been infected with the new virus that originated in central China.

AA | 21.02.2020 - 16:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Coronavirus death toll reaches to 4 in Iran

The death toll from new coronavirus in Iran has risen to four, according to a statement released by Iran's Health Ministry on Friday.

IRAQ HAD CLOSED THE BORDERS WITH IRAN

Kianoush Jahanpour, the spokesman for the Health Ministry, also confirmed 13 new cases, including seven in the city of Qom, four in the capital Tehran and two in Gilan province.

Coronavirus death toll reaches to 4 in Iran

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed first two deaths from the coronavirus in Qom, the epicenter of virus in Iran.

Following the global spread of coronavirus, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish Defense Minister urges Assad regime to comply with cease-fire
Hulusi Akar stressed that Turkey’s stance on the Idlib issue "has not changed" and it has been fulfilling its responsibilities on the matter.
Iranians go to the polls to elect new parliament
Iran's supreme leader urges citizens to head to polling stations amid fears of low voter turnout.
Macron, Merkel urge Russia to stop attacks against civilians
Turkey had called for an immediate halt to the attacks on Idlib, and for the cease-fire to be followed, warning that if the attacks do not stop Turkey will act.
Iraq closes Iran border amid virus outbreak
Imports from Iran will continue to be allowed entry at the border crossings.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Acun Ilıcalı, dede oluyor
Acun Ilıcalı, dede oluyor
66
Rusya: SMO destek vermeyi durdurun
Rusya: SMO destek vermeyi durdurun
255
İETT'deki öpüşme tartışması Diyanet'e soruldu
İETT'deki öpüşme tartışması Diyanet'e soruldu
458
11 bin 27 kişinin pasaportundaki tedbir kaldırıldı
11 bin 27 kişinin pasaportundaki tedbir kaldırıldı
58
CHP'de genel başkanlık için adı geçen isimler
CHP'de genel başkanlık için adı geçen isimler
219
Kavurmacı davasında mütalaa açıklandı
Kavurmacı davasında mütalaa açıklandı
114
Polislerin çalışma şartlarında iyileştirmeler yapıldı
Polislerin çalışma şartlarında iyileştirmeler yapıldı
277
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir