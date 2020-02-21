Coronavirus death toll reaches to 4 in Iran

The death toll from new coronavirus in Iran has risen to four, according to a statement released by Iran's Health Ministry on Friday.

IRAQ HAD CLOSED THE BORDERS WITH IRAN

Kianoush Jahanpour, the spokesman for the Health Ministry, also confirmed 13 new cases, including seven in the city of Qom, four in the capital Tehran and two in Gilan province.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed first two deaths from the coronavirus in Qom, the epicenter of virus in Iran.

Following the global spread of coronavirus, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international health emergency.