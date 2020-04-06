taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,584 in Germany

More than 26,400 people were reported to have recovered from the virus, German health sources reported.

AA
The death toll from the new coronavirus in Germany has climbed to 1,584 on Monday, according to figures released by local authorities.

Data analysis firm Risklayer and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, which compiled real-time figures from nearly 400 local health authorities, reported 224 new deaths over the past 24 hours.

SLOWING TREND IN NEW INFECTIONS

The number of people infected with the virus climbed to 98,765 in the country.

Despite the slowing trend in the new coronavirus infections, which remained below 6,200 during the last seven days, the country recorded on Saturday its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 deaths.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which uses official data submitted by federal states, registered 184 new fatalities on Saturday, up from 141 deaths recorded a day earlier.

Germany is the third worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but its death toll remained far lower than the two hardest-hit countries, Italy and Spain.

