Coronavirus death toll rises to 193 in Israel

At least 5,685 people have recovered from the virus so far.

  Haberler
  World
Coronavirus death toll rises to 193 in Israel

The death toll in Israel from coronavirus has risen to 193 after two more people died, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 79 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the tally to 14,882.

GOVERNMENT HAS BANNED GATHERINGS OF MORE THAN TWO PEOPLE

The government has taken some measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closure of all educational institutes and banning gatherings of more than two people.

Coronavirus death toll rises to 193 in Israel

All businesses with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have been closed since March 15.

Moreover, Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

