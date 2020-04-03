taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7179
Euro
7.2638
Altın
1611.94
Borsa
89561.06
Gram Altın
347.145
Bitcoin
46519.66

Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294 in Iran

Over 53,000 cases confirmed in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, official says.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294 in Iran

Iran reported 134 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing the death toll in the country to 3,294, a health official said.

TOTAL INFECTIONS ROSE TO 53,183

Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that 2,715 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 53,183, according to Iran’s state TV.

Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294 in Iran

Jahanpour said 17,935 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,035 patients are in critical condition.

Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294 in Iran

İlginizi Çekebilir
EU apologises to Italy over coronavirus response
In a letter published in the Italian daily La Repubblica, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said too many EU countries had initially focused on their own problems.
Turkish forces neutralize PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Defense Ministry says terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring zone.
Russian authorities report 34 deaths
On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin extended the “non-working period” until April 30 to stem the spread of the virus.
Boeing offers employees voluntary layoffs
The company’s chief executive Dave Calhoun announced that employees of Boeing’s voluntary workforce reduction efforts in a 2 April memo to staff.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronavirüsün Türkiye'de nasıl yayıldığı belirlendi
Koronavirüsün Türkiye'de nasıl yayıldığı belirlendi
201
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun sosyal yardım önerileri
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun sosyal yardım önerileri
2018
Eto'o'dan ırkçı Fransızlara sert cevap
Eto'o'dan ırkçı Fransızlara sert cevap
117
Çin'in Şenzen şehrinde kedi ve köpek yemek yasaklandı
Çin'in Şenzen şehrinde kedi ve köpek yemek yasaklandı
180
Didem Soydan'dan doğum günü fotoğrafı
Didem Soydan'dan doğum günü fotoğrafı
44
Nusret'ten, Mehmet Öz'e seks sorusu
Nusret'ten, Mehmet Öz'e seks sorusu
203
İzmir'de koronaya aldırmadan otelde parti yaptılar
İzmir'de koronaya aldırmadan otelde parti yaptılar
183
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir