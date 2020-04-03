Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294 in Iran

Iran reported 134 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing the death toll in the country to 3,294, a health official said.

TOTAL INFECTIONS ROSE TO 53,183

Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that 2,715 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 53,183, according to Iran’s state TV.

Jahanpour said 17,935 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,035 patients are in critical condition.