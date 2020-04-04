Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452 in Iran

Iran reported 158 more deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 3,452, a health official said.

2,560 PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that 2,560 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 55,743, according to Iran's state TV.

Jahanpour said 19,736 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,103 patients are in critical condition.