Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452 in Iran

According to the country's health ministry, over 55,000 cases confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak.

AA |
Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452 in Iran

Iran reported 158 more deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 3,452, a health official said.

2,560 PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that 2,560 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 55,743, according to Iran's state TV.

Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452 in Iran

Jahanpour said 19,736 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,103 patients are in critical condition.

Iran: Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452
- Over 55,000 cases confirmed in country since start of outbreak

By Ahmet Dursun

 

ANKARA (AA) - Iran reported 158 more deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 3,452, a health official said.

Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that 2,560 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 55,743, according to Iran's state TV.

Jahanpour said 19,736 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,103 patients are in critical condition.

