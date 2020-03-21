Coronavirus death toll rises to 9 in Turkey

Turkey confirmed five more deaths from the novel coronavirus late on Friday, bringing the total to nine with 311 new cases.

"WE SHOULD NOT SHOW LENIENCY IN OUR EFFORTS"

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the deaths were of elderly and vulnerable patients. He added that 311 out of 3,656 tests conducted on suspected cases in the last 24 hours had come back positive, bringing the total number of patients to 670, up from 359.

"We should not show leniency for even one moment in our efforts," he said.