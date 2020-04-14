taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 120,000 across world

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the US has the most confirmed cases.

AA |
The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 120,000 mark on Tuesday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

NEARLY HALF MILLION PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED

Data compiled by the university showed that the global number of deaths reached 120,449, while the total number of people who recovered exceed 461,500.

There are also over 1.9 million confirmed cases worldwide, according to the university, with over 582,000 cases recorded so far in the US, making it the country with the most cases.

The US also has the highest number of deaths with 23,649, followed by Italy with 20,465 and Spain with 18,056.

Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,683 in Iran
1,574 new cases reported in Iran, making for a total of 74,877, while daily deaths fell under 100 for the first time in the month.
China to start human trials of two vaccines
According to the Chinese media, these will be the first vaccines in the world cleared for clinical trials.
Israel's coronavirus deaths rise to 117
According to the official data, at least 2,000 patients have recovered from the virus so far.
North Korea fires short-range missiles
North Korea is commemorating the Day of the Sun on April 15, an important annual public holiday in the country marking the birth of founder Kim Il-sung.
