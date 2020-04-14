Coronavirus death toll surpasses 120,000 across world

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 120,000 mark on Tuesday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

NEARLY HALF MILLION PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED

Data compiled by the university showed that the global number of deaths reached 120,449, while the total number of people who recovered exceed 461,500.

There are also over 1.9 million confirmed cases worldwide, according to the university, with over 582,000 cases recorded so far in the US, making it the country with the most cases.

The US also has the highest number of deaths with 23,649, followed by Italy with 20,465 and Spain with 18,056.