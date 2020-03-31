taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5962
Euro
7.253
Altın
1615.9
Borsa
89731.77
Gram Altın
343.357
Bitcoin
42369.47
fuzulev

Coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 in US

There are 784,314 confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide and 37,638 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. A total of 165,288 have recovered from the disease.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 in US

The number of people in the US who have died from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 3,000 mark, according to data released late Monday by Johns Hopkins University.

A TOTAL OF 163,429 CASES WERE REPORTED

The university's running tally counted 3,008 deaths and 163,429 cases as the US struggles to curb the outbreak.

Coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 in US

Earlier in the day, the doctor leading the White House's novel coronavirus response team said she is expecting as many as 200,000 coronavirus deaths if the US response to the outbreak is almost perfect.

Coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 in US

The US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections, followed by Italy, Spain and China after the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

İlginizi Çekebilir
German Chancellor again tests negative for coronavirus
Angela Merkel will continue working from home despite negative coronavirus test.
Vatican cardinal tests positive for coronavirus
Vatican authorities reported six individuals have been tested positive so far.
Russia on lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
The Russian government had put lockdown on several regions, including the capital Moscow on Monday.
Despite strict lockdown, France faces 3,024 deaths
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had announced the closure of the markets only a few days ago, saying that keeping them open would jeopardize social distancing measures.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Putin ve Trump petrol krizi konusunda anlaşma sağladı
Putin ve Trump petrol krizi konusunda anlaşma sağladı
173
Parti düzenleyen gençlere ev hapsi cezası verildi
Parti düzenleyen gençlere ev hapsi cezası verildi
134
Ortaylı'dan sağlık çalışanlarına: Allah'ın bir lütfusunuz
Ortaylı'dan sağlık çalışanlarına: Allah'ın bir lütfusunuz
58
Eser Yenenler ve eşine karantina yaramadı
Eser Yenenler ve eşine karantina yaramadı
55
70 bin mahkuma evde hapis
70 bin mahkuma evde hapis
75
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 3 bin 8 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 3 bin 8 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
45
Kars'ta gezen Çinli turist gözetim altına alındı
Kars'ta gezen Çinli turist gözetim altına alındı
98
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir