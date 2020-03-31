Coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 in US

The number of people in the US who have died from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 3,000 mark, according to data released late Monday by Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 3,008 deaths and 163,429 cases as the US struggles to curb the outbreak.

Earlier in the day, the doctor leading the White House's novel coronavirus response team said she is expecting as many as 200,000 coronavirus deaths if the US response to the outbreak is almost perfect.

The US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections, followed by Italy, Spain and China after the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.