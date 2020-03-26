taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 4,000 in Spain

The country reported 655 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to over 4,000.

REUTERS | 26.03.2020 - 14:10..
Spain registered 655 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours - down from over 700 on Wednesday, the health ministry reported on Thursday as the total death toll from the epidemic in the country rose to over 4,000.

WHOLE COUNTRY IS ON LOCKDOWN

The overall number of coronavirus cases soared to 56,188 from 47,610 on Wednesday. The number of reported deaths from the virus rose to 4,089 from 3,434 on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Coronavirus death toll surpasses 4,000 in Spain

People have been largely confined to their homes since the lockdown began on March 14.

“We have achieved a near total reduction in social contact,” health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference, adding that Spain was nearing the peak of the epidemic.

