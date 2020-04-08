taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.763
Euro
7.3583
Altın
1649.88
Borsa
93035.07
Gram Altın
358.945
Bitcoin
49119.86

Coronavirus death toll tops 2,000 in Germany

With 4,588 new cases, the number of people infected with the virus climbed to 109,180.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Coronavirus death toll tops 2,000 in Germany

The death toll from coronavirus in Germany crossed 2,000 on Wednesday, while the total number of cases neared 110,000, according to local health authorities.

33,000 HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

Data analysis firm Risklayer and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, which compiles real-time figures from nearly 400 local authorities, reported 242 new deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 2,096.

Coronavirus death toll tops 2,000 in Germany

More than 33,000 people were estimated to have recovered from the virus so far, according to figures published by Tagesspiegel daily.

Germany currently has the fifth-highest tally of coronavirus infections in the world, ranking behind the US, Spain, Italy, and France. But its death toll remains far lower than others.

İlginizi Çekebilir
We are deeply grateful to Turkey, Kosovo President says
Turkey on Wednesday delivered medical supplies to five Balkan countries to help fight the virus that has infected 1.44 million people in 184 countries.
UK suffers from inefficient testing kits
Home-testing kits ordered by the government would have enabled Brits to go back to work and ease lockdown.
Spain records 757 coronavirus deaths
Another 6,180 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data, bringing the total number of positive cases to 146,690.
Johnson reported stable after second night in hospital
As Prime Minister Boris Johnson battled the novel coronavirus in hospital, UK was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Polise hakaret eden yarbaya soruşturma açıldı
Polise hakaret eden yarbaya soruşturma açıldı
883
Ece Erken, ev sahibi ile yazışmasını paylaştı
Ece Erken, ev sahibi ile yazışmasını paylaştı
424
Bolu'da kapalı caddeye maskesiz giren 8 kişiye ceza
Bolu'da kapalı caddeye maskesiz giren 8 kişiye ceza
352
Diyarbakır'da PKK'lı teröristler köylülere saldırdı: 5 şehit
Diyarbakır'da PKK'lı teröristler köylülere saldırdı: 5 şehit
420
Ali Erbaş'a koronadan ölen sağlık çalışanlarının statüsü soruldu
Ali Erbaş'a koronadan ölen sağlık çalışanlarının statüsü soruldu
411
Koronaya yakalandılar, Rize'de komşularına bulaştırdılar
Koronaya yakalandılar, Rize'de komşularına bulaştırdılar
208
İstanbul'da koronavirüsün yoğun yaşandığı ilçeler
İstanbul'da koronavirüsün yoğun yaşandığı ilçeler
181
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir