Coronavirus death toll tops 2,000 in Germany

The death toll from coronavirus in Germany crossed 2,000 on Wednesday, while the total number of cases neared 110,000, according to local health authorities.

33,000 HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

Data analysis firm Risklayer and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, which compiles real-time figures from nearly 400 local authorities, reported 242 new deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 2,096.

More than 33,000 people were estimated to have recovered from the virus so far, according to figures published by Tagesspiegel daily.

Germany currently has the fifth-highest tally of coronavirus infections in the world, ranking behind the US, Spain, Italy, and France. But its death toll remains far lower than others.