Coronavirus deaths at 79 in Israel

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 9,755 and the death toll stands at 79, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said eight people died and 351 more tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

STRICT MEASURES WERE TAKEN ACROSS COUNTRY

It said 171 of the nearly 10,000 patients are in critical condition, while 864 have recovered so far.

The government has taken several measures to stem the virus' spread, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks have also been closed since March 15.