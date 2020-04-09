taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7417
Euro
7.3424
Altın
1662.83
Borsa
94461.97
Gram Altın
361.177
Bitcoin
49300.12

Coronavirus deaths at 79 in Israel

Israel is currently on lockdown until Friday for the Jewish Passover holiday.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Coronavirus deaths at 79 in Israel

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 9,755 and the death toll stands at 79, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said eight people died and 351 more tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

STRICT MEASURES WERE TAKEN ACROSS COUNTRY

It said 171 of the nearly 10,000 patients are in critical condition, while 864 have recovered so far.

The government has taken several measures to stem the virus' spread, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.

Coronavirus deaths at 79 in Israel

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks have also been closed since March 15.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UK tries to get money back from China over faulty testing kits
Sources revealed that all 17.5 million coronavirus antibody test kits the country ordered from China are unreliable when used outside severely ill populations.
France to extend coronavirus lockdown
Macron’s announcement came as France's coronavirus death toll rose to 10,869 after hospitals recorded 541 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.
Italian PM hopes outbreak to end soon
Speaking in an interview, Giuseppe Conte said that Italy may relax some anti-coronavirus measures by the end of April.
Members of Saudi royal family infected with coronavirus
According to the New York Times, Riyadh governor, who is a senior prince, is among the royals infected by the virus and has been put into intensive care.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Enerji yüklemesi vaadiyle istismar davasında karar çıktı
Enerji yüklemesi vaadiyle istismar davasında karar çıktı
372
Ercüment Ovalı'nın korona çalışması devam ediyor
Ercüment Ovalı'nın korona çalışması devam ediyor
339
Dilenen kadına 'geber' diyen Nail Noğay görevden alındı
Dilenen kadına 'geber' diyen Nail Noğay görevden alındı
373
ABD, Türkiye'den hijyen ürünleri talep etti
ABD, Türkiye'den hijyen ürünleri talep etti
407
Meclis'te CHP-HDP-İyi Parti ittifakı
Meclis'te CHP-HDP-İyi Parti ittifakı
566
Suud hanedanının 150 üyesine koronavirüs sıçradı
Suud hanedanının 150 üyesine koronavirüs sıçradı
323
Dünya genelinde korona vaka sayısı 1.5 milyonu aştı
Dünya genelinde korona vaka sayısı 1.5 milyonu aştı
66
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir