Coronavirus deaths continue rising across world

More coronavirus cases and deaths were reported in several countries on Saturday.

Number of fatalities from the coronavirus rises to 156,104 while the confirmed cases reached 2,275,782.

ISRAEL

The number of cases in Israel crossed 13,000 and the death toll has risen to 158, according to the Health Ministry. It said seven patients died and 125 people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall count to 13,107. At least 167 people are in critical condition, while 3,247 have recovered so far, the ministry said.

AUSTRALIA

In Australia, the coronavirus death toll rose by four to 69, while 42 new cases took the overall count to 6,565. The country’s Health Department said 4,163 patients have recovered and over 406,000 tests have been conducted across Australia so far.

UKRAINE

Ukraine recorded 444 new cases that raised its overall count to 5,106. The death toll in the country is 133, while 275 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the Health Ministry said.

In Moldova, the total number of cases reached 2,264, with 56 deaths and 391 recoveries.

KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan recorded 95 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,593. The death toll in the country is 17 and the number of recovered people is 361, the Health Ministry said.

Uzbekistan’s overall count reached 1,450 after 60 more people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry said the death toll remains at four, while the number of recovered patients is 156.

ARMENIA

In Armenia, the overall count rose to 1,248 with new 110 cases, while one more fatality brought the death toll to 20. Five patients have died and 130 have recovered in the country to date, according to health authorities.

In Georgia, the number of cases increased by 15 to 388. Three people have died of coronavirus in the country so far, while 388 patients have recovered.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Belgium's death toll rises to 5,453
Currently, 5,069 patients are in hospital – 1,119 of them in intensive care – while recoveries are up to 8,348 as 387 people were discharged over the past 24 hours.
Death toll in Spain from coronavirus hits 20,000
Spain has also recently ordered a recall of nearly 1 million masks that were proven to be ineffective. Spain’s health professionals had been using them for weeks.
Serbia converts fair hall to hospital
According to the sources, over 400 virus patients are being treated at the fair hall hospital.
US media pushes back lockdown orders
US TV personality Dr. Phil -who is known for his closeness to the Trump government- has speculated that a national lockdown could cause the US economy to fall down.
