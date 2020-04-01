taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus deaths continue rising in Israel

The Health Ministry said 233 new infections were recorded and 97 patients are in critical condition.

Coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 5,591 while 21 deaths were reported so far, health officials said on Wednesday.

All schools have been closed and all public meetings in open or closed areas with more than 10 people have also been banned.

FOREIGN CITIZENS' ENTRIES WERE BANNED

All trading firms except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15. Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens, except those who have residency in Israel.

In a related development, Israeli TV Channel 12 revealed that hundreds of Israelis had returned from countries where the virus is widespread without being tested or quarantined in hotels designated by the Defense Ministry.

Last week, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced a 14-day quarantine plan for returnees from the US, Italy, Spain and France. The plan's cost was estimated at 55 million Israeli shekels ($15.4 million), according to the Israeli channel.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided at a Cabinet meeting on Friday to halt the plan and only to oblige returnees from the aforementioned countries to enter a house quarantine without being subjected to medical checks.

