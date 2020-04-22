taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus deaths hits 45,000 in US

Deaths increased by more than 2,600 on Tuesday alone with a few states yet to report.

  1. Haberler
  2. World
US coronavirus deaths topped 45,000 on Tuesday doubling in a little over a week as cases climbed to over 800,000.

US BECAME THE WORST-HIT COUNTRY

The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, almost four times as many as Spain, the country with the second-highest number.

Coronavirus-related fatalities in the United States hit a peak of 2,806 on April 15, the deadliest single day of the epidemic.

New reported US cases appear to be slowing this week, rising by less than 30,000 a day for the past three days. The United States had a record 35,392 cases on April 4.

Medical experts have warned that increased testing will be necessary for the lifting of stay-at-home measures, which experts say are essential to slowing the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness. However, the measures have ground the economy to a standstill and forced more than 22 million people to apply for unemployment benefits in the last month.

