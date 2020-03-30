taraftar değil haberciyiz
fuzulev

Coronavirus deaths likely to peak in 2 weeks, Trump says

US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the national social-distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic to April 30.

AA | 30.03.2020 - 10:32..
President Donald Trump said Sunday that the death rate in the US from the novel coronavirus would likely hit a peak in two weeks.

"The modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," Trump said at a press conference at the White House. "It should start coming down, and hopefully very substantially, from that point."

"A LOT OF GREAT THINGS WILL BE HAPPENING"

Trump said the US is extending social distancing through April 30 to curb the spread of the coronavirus shifting his stance on re-opening the country for business by the Easter holiday on April 12.

"Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the war is won. That would be the greatest loss of all," he said at the press conference. "We will be well on our way to recovery" by June 1, he said. "A lot of great things will be happening."

Referring Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statement over the expected death toll in the country, the US president claimed that, if his administration keeps the death toll to 100,000, it will have done “a very good job”.

As of Sunday evening, at least 2,460 people have died in the US and the number of infections has risen to 140,886 with around 2,661 recoveries, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

