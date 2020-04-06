Coronavirus deaths slow in recent days in Spain

In the third encouraging day in a row in Spain, the country registered 637 more coronavirus deaths since Sunday -- the lowest daily death number in nearly two weeks.

135,032 CASES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED SO FAR

In total, 13,055 people have died of coronavirus in Spain so far and 135,032 cases have been confirmed, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Monday.

Nearly 60,000 people have had to be hospitalized and around 7,000 people have needed to be treated in intensive care units.

The rate of new deaths and more confirmed cases has been slowing significantly for the past three days. On Thursday, the daily death number reached 950, the largest single-day jump the country has yet seen.

Yet, the true extent of coronavirus’s death toll and reach in Spain is not fully understood from the official data. This weekend, Spain’s Justice Ministry published a document ordering Spain’s civil registries to report daily to the central government with precise information about mortalities.

“It’s the only way to give citizens true, objective information and it will allow the health authorities to focus on those places where mortality has been increasing,” read the public document.