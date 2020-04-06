taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7781
Euro
7.327
Altın
1632.44
Borsa
90872.25
Gram Altın
354.259
Bitcoin
47819.99

Coronavirus deaths spike across US

According to the latest data, cases the respiratory disease topped 336,000, while the death toll stood at 9,573.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Coronavirus deaths spike across US

The United States is entering what a senior official warned on Sunday would be the “hardest” week of the coronavirus crisis as the death toll mounted, but some saw glimmers of hope from a slight slowing of fatalities in hard-hit New York.

THE COUNTRY BECAME THE NEW EPICENTER OF THE DISEASE

New York, the epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week, deaths had fallen slightly from the day before. But there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases in the state.

Coronavirus deaths spike across US

Louisiana has become a hot spot for the virus, reporting a jump in deaths to nearly 500 and more than 13,000 cases. The governor predicted the state would run out of ventilators by Thursday.

Coronavirus deaths spike across US

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that new hospitalizations had fallen by 50 percent over the previous 24 hours. He cautioned that it was not yet clear whether the crisis was reaching a plateau in the state, which has a total of 4,159 deaths and more than 122,000 cases, by far the most of any US state.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Iran's deaths from coronavirus continue rising
Speaking at a televised program, the country’s health ministry spokesman accused China of giving misleading information on the disease.
Queen Elizabeth addresses Brits as coronavirus spreads
Excluding her yearly Christmas messages, it is only the fifth special televised broadcast the longest-reigning monarch has given in her 65-year-reign.
Johnson hospitalised after suffering coronavirus symptoms
Boris Johnson announced that he had tested positive for the virus on March 27, describing a cough and a fever in a video posted to Twitter.
Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,584 in Germany
More than 26,400 people were reported to have recovered from the virus, German health sources reported.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İran'dan Çin'e: Vaka sayılarıyla dünyayı yanılttınız
İran'dan Çin'e: Vaka sayılarıyla dünyayı yanılttınız
161
Karantinadan kaçıp Rize'ye giden hasta yakalandı
Karantinadan kaçıp Rize'ye giden hasta yakalandı
240
Türkiye'de karantinaya alınan yerlerin sayısı artıyor
Türkiye'de karantinaya alınan yerlerin sayısı artıyor
77
Sağlık Bakanı Koca, İstanbul için hekimlerle buluştu
Sağlık Bakanı Koca, İstanbul için hekimlerle buluştu
78
İngiltere'nin Çin'den aldığı test kitleri virüslü çıktı
İngiltere'nin Çin'den aldığı test kitleri virüslü çıktı
179
Ücretsiz maske başvuruları, e-Devlet üzerinden yapılacak
Ücretsiz maske başvuruları, e-Devlet üzerinden yapılacak
64
Elini kaptırdığı makine ile hastaneye götürüldü
Elini kaptırdığı makine ile hastaneye götürüldü
35
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir