Coronavirus deaths surpass 2,800 in Netherlands

The coronavirus death toll in the Netherlands has crossed 2,800 and confirmed cases are now over 26,500, authorities announced on Monday.

86 DEATHS RECORDED IN PAST 24 HOURS

A total of 964 new cases were confirmed in the country, raising the tally to 26,551, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

The coronavirus death toll moved up to 2,823 after 86 more patients lost their lives.

The institute, however, clarified that “not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.” “Since not all coronavirus patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here,” it said.