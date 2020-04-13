taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus deaths surpass 2,800 in Netherlands

Currently, 8,729 patients are under treatment at hospitals, with 147 more admissions reported on Monday.

The coronavirus death toll in the Netherlands has crossed 2,800 and confirmed cases are now over 26,500, authorities announced on Monday.

86 DEATHS RECORDED IN PAST 24 HOURS

A total of 964 new cases were confirmed in the country, raising the tally to 26,551, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

The coronavirus death toll moved up to 2,823 after 86 more patients lost their lives.

The institute, however, clarified that “not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.” “Since not all coronavirus patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here,” it said.

People are only allowed to leave their homes for buying essentials like food, medicine and visiting a doctor, besides helping someone in need or going to work in the country.
The country’s overnight coronavirus death toll falls to 517, total at 17,489.
Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci have recently been at growing odds with each other over the timing of coronavirus measures adopted by the White House.
The country reported 1,617 fresh cases in the coronavirus outbreak.
