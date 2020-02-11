taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus incubation period could be 24 days

Medical researchers in China have found the incubation period for coronavirus ranges up to 24 days; 10 days longer than experts previously thought.

REUTERS | 11.02.2020 - 09:59..
Coronavirus incubation period could be 24 days

The spread of a new coronavirus in mainland China and to more than two dozen countries and regions beyond is alarming health experts.

THERE ARE AT LEAST 42.000 CONFIRMED CASES

The incubation period for the deadly coronavirus could be as long as 24 days, according to a study led by Chinese authorities.

Coronavirus incubation period could be 24 days

The incubation period is the time it takes between being exposed to a virus and symptoms appearing. Previously, medical experts said that coronavirus, also known as corona, had an incubation period of between two and 14 days.

Coronavirus incubation period could be 24 days

There are now over 42,000 confirmed cases in China as well as 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one death, according to WHO and Chinese health officials.

