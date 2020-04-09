taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus isolation tracking project continues in Turke

Similar contact tracing projects have been developed in various countries as a response to the pandemic.

Turkey has launched a project for reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus by using location data from patients’ mobile devices, the country’s Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

The Health Ministry developed the Pandemic Isolation Tracking Project to stem the spread of coronavirus by tracking patients diagnosed with the disease and ensuring they adhere to the government's quarantine procedure, it said.

WARNING MESSAGE WILL BE SENT

The project, which was developed in cooperation with the Health Ministry, Information and Communication Technologies Authority and all GSM operators, will be important not only for those infected with the virus but also for the safety of their relatives and for public health.

A warning message will be sent to patients’ mobile phones if they violate the quarantine process.

If they do not return to isolation, necessary administrative measures and sanctions will be implemented for those patients.

As the project obtained the necessary permissions in line with Article 12 of Law No. 6698 on the Protection of Personal Data, the patients’ data will not be used for any other purposes and will be under state guarantee.

