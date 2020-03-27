taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4559
Euro
7.1037
Altın
1623.63
Borsa
89907.13
Gram Altın
337.034
Bitcoin
43089.51

Coronavirus kills 50 Turkish expats in foreign countries

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkish consulates are available 24/7 to answer any queries by Turkish expats.

AA | 27.03.2020 - 13:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Coronavirus kills 50 Turkish expats in foreign countries

Turkey's deputy foreign minister on Friday announced that at least 50 Turkish expats in 8 countries have died due to the novel coronavirus.

FOREIGN MINISTRY RECEIVED MORE THAN 35,000 QUERIES

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Foreign Ministry's Coordination and Support Center, Yavuz Selim Kiran also said at least 151 Turkish citizens abroad have tested positive for the coronavirus, adding: "We are closely monitoring their situation."

The center, established as part of measures to fight coronavirus, aims to provide service to citizens 24 hours a day.

Coronavirus kills 50 Turkish expats in foreign countries

Kiran noted that the Foreign Ministry has received more than 35,000 queries already.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 75 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while the tally of infections was reported as 3,629 by the Turkish health minister late Thursday.

İlginizi Çekebilir
German authorities confirms 270 deaths
The country reported 48 more fatalities and nearly 5,000 more cases over the past 24 hours.
Migrants await at Greece-Turkish border
Over 10,000 asylum seekers at the Greek border lose hope for Greece opening its doors leading to Europe.
Mexican governor claims poors are 'immune' to the disease
Governor of Puebla state says rich people are at risk, insinuating that poor people cannot travel and are therefore safe.
Israeli coronavirus cases hits nearly 3,000
On Friday, the Israeli army announced that 500 soldiers will start helping police from Sunday in implementing the government’s measures to stem the spread of the virus.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
467
Türkiye'de korona bilgilendirme ekranı açıldı
Türkiye'de korona bilgilendirme ekranı açıldı
64
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
238
ABD ile Çin arasında korona görüşmesi
ABD ile Çin arasında korona görüşmesi
74
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
29
Koronavirüs PKK'lı teröristlere de bulaştı
Koronavirüs PKK'lı teröristlere de bulaştı
108
Yağmur Sarnıç, cezaevi firarisiyle yakalandı
Yağmur Sarnıç, cezaevi firarisiyle yakalandı
37
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir