Coronavirus kills 50 Turkish expats in foreign countries

Turkey's deputy foreign minister on Friday announced that at least 50 Turkish expats in 8 countries have died due to the novel coronavirus.

FOREIGN MINISTRY RECEIVED MORE THAN 35,000 QUERIES

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Foreign Ministry's Coordination and Support Center, Yavuz Selim Kiran also said at least 151 Turkish citizens abroad have tested positive for the coronavirus, adding: "We are closely monitoring their situation."

The center, established as part of measures to fight coronavirus, aims to provide service to citizens 24 hours a day.

Kiran noted that the Foreign Ministry has received more than 35,000 queries already.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 75 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while the tally of infections was reported as 3,629 by the Turkish health minister late Thursday.