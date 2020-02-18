Coronavirus outbreak kills 1,873 in China

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 1,869, the country’s National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Authorities said 72,436 confirmed cases have been reported while in the last 24 hours, 98 people have died and 1,886 new cases have been detected.

NUMBER OF THOSE UNDER MEDICAL OBSERVATION DROPPED TO 141,552

The number of those detected with the virus outside China's mainland stands at 60 in Hong Kong and 10 in Macau. Both are special administrative regions.

The coronavirus, now officially known as COVID-19, is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the US, the UK, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus – and other affected areas of China, placing them under quarantine and monitoring.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.