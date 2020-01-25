taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9428
Euro
6.554
Altın
1571.81
Borsa
122141.75
Gram Altın
300.359
Bitcoin
50641

Coronavirus outbreak kills 41 in China

According to the local media, the Chinese government confirmed 1,287 cases of pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus.

AA | 25.01.2020 - 11:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 41, local media reported on Saturday.

“The pneumonia situation had resulted in 41 deaths, including 39 in central China's Hubei Province, one in north China's Hebei Province and one in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province,” Xinhua news agency reported, citing China’s National Health Commission.

1,965 CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED

According to the commission, there were a total of 1,287 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), including 237 in critical conditions.

Coronavirus outbreak kills 41 in China

The symptoms of the mystery virus resemble those of pneumonia causing a massive outcry in China as the country prepares to hold New Year celebrations on Saturday.

Coronavirus outbreak kills 41 in China

“A total of 1,965 suspected cases had also been reported,” Xinhua said, adding a total of 38 people had been discharged from hospitals. “During the 24 hours of Friday, 444 new confirmed cases and 1,118 new suspected cases were reported while 16 people died of the disease,” the agency added.

Coronavirus outbreak kills 41 in China

The commission said a total of 15,197 close contacts have been traced, 13,967 of them are under medical observation and 1,230 others were discharged.

Coronavirus outbreak kills 41 in China

“In addition, ten confirmed cases had been reported in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan, with five in Hong Kong, two in Macao and three in Taiwan,” according to the news agency.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China quarantines cities amid coronavirus outbreak
With the coronavirus raising alarm across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold an emergency meeting in Geneva on Wednesday.
French President visits Western Wall during his Israel trip
Macron is one of dozens of world leaders attending World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, which will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.
Bernie Sanders’ popularity climbs in presidential race
Sanders and Bloomberg have increased their level of support in each of the last three polls starting in mid-December, while support for Biden, Warren and Buttigieg has remained flat.
Pakistani army tests ballistic missile amid tensions
This was part of a military drill aimed at training the troops for combat, the military statement said.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Elazığ'da kurtarma çalışmaları başladı

Elazığ'da kurtarma çalışmaları başladı

41
Erdoğan'dan Elazığ depremine ilişkin ilk açıklama

Erdoğan'dan Elazığ depremine ilişkin ilk açıklama

253
Kılıçdaroğlu, CHP'li belediyelere intikal talimatı verdi

Kılıçdaroğlu, CHP'li belediyelere intikal talimatı verdi

246
Elazığ'a yardım göndermek için toplanan Ordulular

Elazığ'a yardım göndermek için toplanan Ordulular

137
Elazığ'da 12 yaşındaki çocuk, 5 saat sonra enkazdan sağ çıkarıldı

Elazığ'da 12 yaşındaki çocuk, 5 saat sonra enkazdan sağ çıkarıldı

32
Deprem yardımları AFAD koordinesinde ulaştırılacak

Deprem yardımları AFAD koordinesinde ulaştırılacak

66
Sosyal medya provokatörlerine hesap sorulacak

Sosyal medya provokatörlerine hesap sorulacak

334
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir