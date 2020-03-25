taraftar değil haberciyiz
US coronavirus outbreak may end in 8-10 weeks

Pentagon leaders held a virtual town hall at the Pentagon to respond to personnel questions.

REUTERS | 25.03.2020 - 10:08
Senior Pentagon leaders said on Tuesday that the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak that has hit the United States could continue for months and that the military would continue to support efforts to counter it for as long as needed.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 660 people in the United States and infected more than 50,000.

"WE ARE TAKING ALL PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES"

“I think we need to plan for this to be a few months long at least and we’re taking all precautionary measures to do that,” US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said when asked how long the outbreak may last and how long the military would continue the support efforts to counter it.

“I am fully confident that at the end of the day, in a period of months, we will get through this,” Esper said during a virtual town hall.

US coronavirus outbreak may end in 8-10 weeks

At the same event, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, said that while it was unclear how long the outbreak would last, taking models from the experience of other countries - which may or may not apply to the United States - the outbreak could last into July.

“If it does apply, you’re looking at probably late May, June, something in that range, could be as late as July,” Milley said.

US coronavirus outbreak may end in 8-10 weeks

On Monday, Esper announced more security restrictions on those entering the Pentagon. The building has seen a drop in the number of people coming into work since measures to combat the outbreak started, with many of them teleworking.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus cases on rise in France
The country has continued to hold steady as it enters the second week of lockdown which started last Tuesday at noon, announced by President Emmanuel Macron in a televised evening address.
Spain's nursing homes leave elderly people to death
Spain declared a state of emergency on March 14. The army has been taking charge of nursing homes, checking on them and disinfecting the buildings.
Helping states fight virus not easy, Trump says
New York City is the US locale feeling the worst from the global pandemic, with a death tally of 125.
Chinese gov’t plans to lift Wuhan lockdown on April 8
China had 78 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, a two-fold increase from Sunday.
