Coronavirus pandemic categorized as urgent situations

Turkey added pandemics to the list of the country’s urgent situations, the Official Gazette announced early Thursday.

The decision came as the novel coronavirus spreads throughout the country.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 812

Immune plasma therapy, which involves using the plasma of recovered coronavirus patients to treat those infected with the virus, was also added to the Communique on Health Implications.

Urgent situations include circumstances that require medical intervention as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours.

Turkey has so far reported more than 38,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 812.