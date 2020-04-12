taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus patients in intensive care on decline

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said: "Scientists from 6 universities also agree that this is the result of measures and the treatment."

AA |
Coronavirus patients in intensive care on decline

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care in Turkey is on the decline for the first time since the outbreak, health minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday.

"THIS IS THE RESULT OF THE MEASURES"

"There has been a new development in coronavirus patients today. For the first time, the total number of coronavirus patients in ICU has declined. Scientists from 6 universities also agree: this is the result of measures and the treatment. The outcomes that we can get with the measures are obvious," he wrote on Twitter.

Coronavirus patients in intensive care on decline

Turkey reported 95 additional deaths Saturday from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the figure to 1,101.

The number of diagnosed cases surged to 52,167 as 5,138 tested positive for the virus, said Koca.

