taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0927
Euro
6.7726
Altın
1646.87
Borsa
112644.89
Gram Altın
322.908
Bitcoin
53160.28

Coronavirus present in all Iranian provinces, Rouhani

A total of 92 people have died from the virus in Iran, with 2,922 infections, according to the country's health ministry.

AA | 04.03.2020 - 15:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The coronavirus outbreak has spread to almost all provinces of Iran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"WE WILL OVERCOME THE PROBLEM"

"This disease is a widespread one. It encompasses almost all of our provinces and is, in a sense, a global disease that many countries in the world have become infected with,” Rouhani said in statements cited by the presidency's official website.

Rouhani said Iran will "overcome the problem with cooperation of entire Iranian nation and with the help of its healthcare professionals as soon as possible".

Coronavirus present in all Iranian provinces, Rouhani

The Iranian leader went on to express hope that the problem will be solved with least damage. "We must work together to tackle this problem as quickly as possible." The global death toll from the virus is over 3,000, with more than 89,000 infected.

Coronavirus present in all Iranian provinces: President
- Iran reported 92 deaths from coronavirus

By Zehra Nur Duz

ANKARA (AA) – The coronavirus outbreak has spread to almost all provinces of Iran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"This disease is a widespread one. It encompasses almost all of our provinces and is, in a sense, a global disease that many countries in the world have become infected with,” Rouhani said in statements cited by the presidency's official website.

A total of 92 people have died from the virus in Iran, with 2,922 infections, according to the country's health ministry.

Rouhani said Iran will "overcome the problem with cooperation of entire Iranian nation and with the help of its healthcare professionals as soon as possible".

The Iranian leader went on to express hope that the problem will be solved with least damage. "We must work together to tackle this problem as quickly as possible."

The global death toll from the virus is over 3,000, with more than 89,000 infected.

The World Health Organization, which already declared the outbreak an international health emergency, updated the global risk level to “very high.”

İlginizi Çekebilir
Iranian trade minister tested positive for deadly virus
Reza Rahmani tested positive for coronavirus and remains at the intensive care unit at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Hospital, local media reported.
Coronavirus cases continue climbing in Germany
Outside China, the virus has spread to at least 73 countries, with more than 10,000 infected.
German protesters demand EU open borders to migrants
Thousands of protesters gathered in Berlin in front of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's official residence to demand the opening of the border between Turkey and the European Union.
27 more die from virus in Italy, death toll reaches 79
The global death toll from the virus has topped 3,071, with more than 89,000 infected.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rusya Dışişleri'nden manidar Osmanlı-Rus savaşı paylaşımı
Rusya Dışişleri'nden manidar Osmanlı-Rus savaşı paylaşımı
400
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, tartışılan konuşmasını yorumladı
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, tartışılan konuşmasını yorumladı
331
Bahar Kalkanı'nda 2 şehit
Bahar Kalkanı'nda 2 şehit
327
Şehitler İdlib'e giderken birbirlerinden helallik istedi
Şehitler İdlib'e giderken birbirlerinden helallik istedi
170
Ruhani'den koronavirüs itirafı
Ruhani'den koronavirüs itirafı
203
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan AB'ye mesaj
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan AB'ye mesaj
672
Suudi kanalı koronavirüs salgınında Türkiye’yi suçladı
Suudi kanalı koronavirüs salgınında Türkiye’yi suçladı
422
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir