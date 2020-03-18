taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus spreads across US

Coronavirus has reached all 50 states, authorities reported on Tuesday and the US death toll passed 100.

REUTERS | 18.03.2020 - 09:54..
Coronavirus spreads across US

The Trump administration pressed on Tuesday for enactment of a $1 trillion stimulus package, possibly to include $1,000 direct payments to individual Americans, to blunt the economic pain from a coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 100 people in the country.

PANDEMIC HAS CHANGED SHARPLY OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS

With cases of the respiratory illness reported in all 50 states and the total number of known US infections surging past 6,400, millions of Americans hunkered down at home instead of commuting to work or going to school.

Coronavirus spreads across US

About 6.7 million people in the San Francisco Bay area have already been ordered to stay home for all but the most crucial outings until April 7. Eateries, bars, gyms and other “non-essential” businesses were shut down, but marijuana dispensaries were allowed to stay open as cannabis was deemed an “essential medicine” by health authorities.

Coronavirus spreads across US

Kentucky and Illinois recorded their first coronavirus deaths, driving the nationwide toll to at least 108.

Coronavirus spreads across US

Authorities said 22 people had been infected at a nursing home in suburban Chicago.

Coronavirus spreads across US

In Washington state, where 52 people have died, many at a suburban Seattle long-term care facility, Governor Jay Inslee signed legislation approving $200 million for homeless aid and other measures to fight the virus. California’s governor signed off on $1 billion, and Georgia’s governor approved $100 million.

Coronavirus spreads across US

Vice President Mike Pence said the White House may direct the U.S. military to establish field hospitals in virus hot zones if requested by state governors, or enlist the Army Corps of Engineers to add capacity to existing hospitals.

