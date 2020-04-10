taraftar değil haberciyiz
Coronavirus victims buried in mass gves in heart of US

Before burial, the dead are wrapped in body bags and placed inside pine caskets.

Coronavirus victims buried in mass gves in heart of US

New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potter’s field on Hart Island as the city’s daily death rate from the coronavirus epidemic has reached grim new records in each of the last three days.

The city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family are unable to arrange a funeral since the 19th century.

100,000 DEATHS ARE BEING EXPECTED

Typically, some 25 bodies are interred each week by low-paid jail inmates working on the island, which sits off the east shore of the city’s Bronx borough and is accessible only by boat.

Coronavirus victims buried in mass gves in heart of US

That number began increasing in March as the new coronavirus spread rapidly, making New York the epicenter of the global pandemic.

Aerial video shows mass grave on New York's Hart Island WATCH

There are about two dozen bodies a day, five days a week buried on the island, said Jason Kersten, a spokesman for the Department of Correction, which oversees the burials.

Coronavirus victims buried in mass gves in heart of US

