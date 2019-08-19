taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5855
Euro
6.2039
Altın
1498.63
Borsa
96459.12
Gram Altın
269.263

Crude oil prices rise after drone attack on Saudi field

A drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi group on an oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday had caused a fire at a gas plant, adding to Middle East tensions.

REUTERS | 19.08.2019 - 12:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Crude oil prices rose on Monday following a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni separatists and as traders looked for signs that Sino-US trade tensions could ease.

CONCERNS ABOUT RECESSION LIMITED CRUDE PRICE GAINS

Price gains were, however, capped to some degree by an unusually downbeat OPEC report that stoked concerns about growth in oil demand. Brent crude LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, was up 55 cents, or about 0.9%, at $59.19 a barrel at 0820 GMT.

Crude oil prices rise after drone attack on Saudi field

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were up 57 cents, or 1%, at $55.44 a barrel. "The oil market seems to be pricing in again a geopolitical risk premium following the weekend drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but the premium might not sustain if it does not result in any supply disruptions," said Giovanni Staunovo, oil analyst for UBS.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Diyarbakır, Van ve Mardin belediyelerine operasyon

Diyarbakır, Van ve Mardin belediyelerine operasyon

470
Kayyum atanan HDP'li belediyelerle ilgili gerekçeli karar

Kayyum atanan HDP'li belediyelerle ilgili gerekçeli karar

279
Van'a atanan kayyum makamına Erdoğan'ın fotoğrafını astı

Van'a atanan kayyum makamına Erdoğan'ın fotoğrafını astı

311
Ekrem İmamoğlu, Bodrum'a geri döndü

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Bodrum'a geri döndü

844
Hükümet, memurlar için yeni zam teklifini sundu

Hükümet, memurlar için yeni zam teklifini sundu

247
29 ilde PKK operasyonu: 418 gözaltı

29 ilde PKK operasyonu: 418 gözaltı

152
CHP kayyum atama kararlarına tepkili

CHP kayyum atama kararlarına tepkili

389
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir