Current PM Modi’s party wins majority in Indian election

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the biggest winner in the general elections, authorities said Friday.

PARTY WINS 283 SEATS

BJP won 283 seats and was leading in 20 more, according to the Election Commission of India. More than 8,000 candidates competed for 542 constituencies.

By 4 a.m. (2200GMT) Friday, the commission announced results of 492 seats with a decision for the remaining expected within hours. The halfway mark is 272 necessary to claim power. The main opposition Congress party won 50 seats and was leading in two more, the commission said.

BJP has improved from its 2014 performance when it emerged victorious in 282 seats in the Lok Sabha the lower house of parliament.

Modi addressed party workers in New Delhi Thursday. “My first vow is that I will not do anything out of ill-will or bad intentions. I could make mistakes but never do anything out of malice,” The Hindu reported him as saying. “My second vow is that I shall never do anything for myself in order to garner profit for myself, and my third vow is that every minute of my life and myself I shall devote to the country. Whenever you want to evaluate me, you must do so on these parameters.”

With the world’s largest electorate of nearly 900 million, elections were held in seven phases with voting beginning April 11 and the final vote cast May 19. The count began at 8 a.m. (0300GMT) Thursday.