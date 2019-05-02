Da Vinci remembered on the 500th anniversary of his death

Leonardo da Vinci is being commemorated Thursday on the 500th anniversary of his death.

PRESIDENTS OF ITALY AND FRANCE MEETS FOR LEONARDO DA VINCI

Born in Italy’s Anchiano village April 15, 1452, one of the leading figures of the Renaissance is mostly known as a painter but da Vinci made contributions in astronomy, mathematics, sculpting, philosophy, architecture, engineering and science.

After spending most of his career in Italy, Da Vinci moved to Amboise, France, at 64 by invitation of French King Francis I, and spent his last years there at the Clos Luce Castle. His three most famous works in Amboise Mona Lisa, Virgin of the Rocks, Virgin Mary and Child Jesus with Mother Saint, are exhibited in the Louvre in Paris.

Clos Luce Castle

The leaders of Italy and France will make an appearance in France. Italian President Sergio Mattarella and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit da Vinci's tomb at Clos Luce Castle on Thursday. Italian architect Renzo Piano and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet will also speak at the ceremony.

LEONARDO DA VINCI'S LEADING WORKS OF ART

Known as the most successful work of art, he painted the Mona Lisa in 1503. The emotion of the female face in the picture which is formed by using pyramid and geometric shapes is still a matter of debate.

The Last Supper, a painting Da Vinci made between 1495 and 1498 at the request of Lodovico Sforza, the Duke of Milan, expresses the last supper of Christ before his crucifixion. The world-famous fresco in the Santa Maria delle Grazie Church in Milan has been the subject of discussion in the Christian world for many years due to Jesus' portrayal of having dinner and drinking wine with his apostles.

His Annunciation is a Bible-inspired painting, which includes the angel Gabriel kneeling in front of the Virgin Mary and heralding a story. The table is on display at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

Da Vinci also had works in anatomy and examined human cadavers. In his work, Vitruvius Man, he highlighted the proportions of the naked male figure. Estimated to be painted in 1492, it is displayed at the Academy Gallery in Venice. Da Vinci died May 2, 1519.