Daesh members get 6-7 year prison terms

Turkish judges on Thursday sentenced 37 members of the terrorist group Daesh to prison terms ranging from around six to seven years. They were convicted and sentenced by Ankara’s 16th High Criminal Court for being members of a terrorist organization.

AT LEAST 300 PEOPLE LOST THEIR LIVES

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh claimed attacks in recent years across Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombs, rocket, and gun attacks. Turkish security forces have been involved in a long running campaign to thwart Daesh activities.