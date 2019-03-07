taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.46085
Euro
6.14905
Altın
1287.005
Borsa
102282.68
Gram Altın
225.494

Daesh members get 6-7 year prison terms

Daesh members convicted of being members of terrorist organization.

AA | 07.03.2019 - 17:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish judges on Thursday sentenced 37 members of the terrorist group Daesh to prison terms ranging from around six to seven years. They were convicted and sentenced by Ankara’s 16th High Criminal Court for being members of a terrorist organization.

AT LEAST 300 PEOPLE LOST THEIR LIVES

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh claimed attacks in recent years across Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombs, rocket, and gun attacks. Turkish security forces have been involved in a long running campaign to thwart Daesh activities.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Fırat Aydınus yardımcısıyla kavga etti

Fırat Aydınus yardımcısıyla kavga etti

26
TOKİ evlerine başvurunun tüm detayları

TOKİ evlerine başvurunun tüm detayları

94
Ertuğrul Akbay hayatını kaybetti

Ertuğrul Akbay hayatını kaybetti

170
Ahmet Kural'ın ilk ifadesi

Ahmet Kural'ın ilk ifadesi

106
ABD yeni teklifle masada

ABD yeni teklifle masada

131
Sıla'nın ilk ifadesi

Sıla'nın ilk ifadesi

193
Lüks otomobilli düğün konvoyunda drift terörü

Lüks otomobilli düğün konvoyunda drift terörü

252
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir