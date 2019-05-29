taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0162
Euro
6.7114
Altın
1282.33
Borsa
87539.36
Gram Altın
248.163

Daesh suspects sent by US from Syria to Iraq

US forces have sent at least 30 suspected Daesh terrorists captured in Syria last year and in late 2017 to stand trial in Iraq, court documents show.

REUTERS | 29.05.2019 - 15:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Three of the men have been convicted of Daesh membership and sentenced to death by Iraqi courts, while five have been given life sentences. Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) denied that detainees were transferred to their custody from Syria in 2017 and 2018, and denied the detainees’ claims of torture.

THEY WERE INTERROGATED

Eight men convicted for their role in Daesh - from Belgium, France, Germany, Australia, Egypt and Morocco - were interviewed by Reuters during their appearances in Iraqi courts.

Daesh suspects sent by US from Syria to Iraq

They said that after being captured in Syria by US-backed SDF forces they were interrogated about their roles in Daesh by the SDF and US forces.

The SDF declined to comment on the question of prisoner transfers, referring Reuters to Iraqi authorities. The SDF has said it wants to get rid of foreign terrorists because it is not in a position to put them on trial.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cemil Çiçek de Erdoğan'ın Yüksek İstişare Kurulu'nda

Cemil Çiçek de Erdoğan'ın Yüksek İstişare Kurulu'nda

287
Uzaydan görülen AK Parti amblemli havuz

Uzaydan görülen AK Parti amblemli havuz

439
Hakurk'ta bulunan terör mevzileri BORA'yla vuruldu

Hakurk'ta bulunan terör mevzileri BORA'yla vuruldu

291
Prens Selman'ın 450 milyon dolarlık tablosu sahte çıktı

Prens Selman'ın 450 milyon dolarlık tablosu sahte çıktı

223
Markete gitmek isteyen küçük kıza otomobil çarptı

Markete gitmek isteyen küçük kıza otomobil çarptı

247
Şeyma Subaşı sevgilisi ile fotoğrafını paylaştı

Şeyma Subaşı sevgilisi ile fotoğrafını paylaştı

117
Eşref Kolçak'ın cenaze aracına selfie engeli

Eşref Kolçak'ın cenaze aracına selfie engeli

117
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir