Daesh terror suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

Suspects allegedly carried out terrorist acts for Daesh/ISIS in Syria.

AA | 11.02.2020 - 12:12..
Turkey arrested four suspects linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, security sources said Tuesday.

DIGITAL MATERIALS WERE SEIZED DURING THE BUST

Anti-terror police in the central Kayseri province arrested four suspects in simultaneous operations over alleged terrorist activities in Syria, said sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Daesh/ISIS as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it has emerged.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

