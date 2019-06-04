Daesh terrorists attack killed four soldiers in Baghdad

Four soldiers were killed and a number of others were injured in an attack by Daesh gunmen in Al-Tarmiyah, a Sunni-majority district north of capital Baghdad, a local security source said Tuesday.

4 SOLDIERS KILLED

Baghdad Police Captain Ahmad Khalaf told Anadolu Agency that a vehicle affiliated with the army’s 59th Brigade struck a roadside bomb late Monday night while on patrol in the district, injuring several soldiers.

“When reinforcements arrived to evacuate the wounded, gunmen opened fire on them from a nearby orchard, leaving four soldiers dead and several more injured,” Khalaf said. Four Daesh terrorists, he said, were also killed in the exchange.

In mid-2014, the Daesh terrorist group overran roughly one-third of Iraq, including the northern city of Mosul. By late 2017, the Iraqi army, with the help of a US-led military coalition, had managed to recover almost all lost territory from the notorious terror group.