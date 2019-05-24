taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0858
Euro
6.8116
Altın
1281.41
Borsa
85699.39
Gram Altın
250.971

Daesh terrorists group took part in Indonesian protests

As a Daesh-linked group, Garis was also reported to have sent its members to fight in the Syrian war.

AA | 24.05.2019 - 12:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A Daesh-affiliated group took part in rioting in Indonesia’s capital sparked by official results showing incumbent President Joko Widodo had beaten his long-time rival Prabowo Subianto in last month’s general election.

"WE FOUND VERY STRONG EVIDENCE"

National Police Spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said Thursday that the Islamic Reform Movement (Garis) is an organization that once pledged loyalty to the Daesh terrorist organization.

"This group doesn’t just take those who are not in line with them as a joke," Iqbal told a press conference. He said police arrested two members of the group who were among the protesters. According to Iqbal, most of them were not residents of Jakarta and claimed they came to the capital to practice “jihad”"We found very strong evidence," he said.

Daesh terrorists group took part in Indonesian protests

Iqbal said detailed information on the two suspects and how their group works would be released later. He added that the police were still looking for other members of the group who took part in the demonstrations.

Daesh terrorists group took part in Indonesian protests

Since May 21, thousands of people have gathered in front of the Elections Supervisory Agency to challenge the results of Indonesia’s presidential election. Seven people were killed and hundreds injured after the protest turned into riots.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İki çocuk babası 160 TL’lik borç için tecavüze uğradı

İki çocuk babası 160 TL’lik borç için tecavüze uğradı

401
İYİ Parti'de tüzük kurultayı

İYİ Parti'de tüzük kurultayı

88
CHP Genel Merkezi'ne gelen 3 anket

CHP Genel Merkezi'ne gelen 3 anket

282
İstanbul'da gök gürültülü sabah

İstanbul'da gök gürültülü sabah

42
Elazığ'da gri listedeki PKK'lı etkisiz hale getirildi

Elazığ'da gri listedeki PKK'lı etkisiz hale getirildi

96
MHP: Askere gitmek isteyen kadınlara izin verilsin

MHP: Askere gitmek isteyen kadınlara izin verilsin

357
Hasan Şaş'ın stattaki görevliye saldırdığı anlar

Hasan Şaş'ın stattaki görevliye saldırdığı anlar

235
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir