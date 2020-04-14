taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.8116
Euro
7.4687
Altın
1730.81
Borsa
98504.49
Gram Altın
381.485
Bitcoin
46976.28

Dead bodies piled in closet in US hospital due to outbrea

Images showed that a US hospital in Detroit is so overwhelmed with dead coronavirus patients that it is stashing the bodies on top of each other in a closet.

Haber Merkezi |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Dead bodies piled in closet in US hospital due to outbrea

Disturbing images released by CNN show an emergency room at Sinai-Grace Hospital in US have revealed the chaos in the country’s healtcare system.

BODY BAGS LYING SIDE BY SIDE ON BEDS

Photographs taken by a worker at the hospital have revealed an institution overwhelmed with coronavirus cases struggling to find facilities to store and dispose of bodies.

In one photo, two victims in white body bags are seen lying side-by-side on a bed and a third is propped up in an arm chair.

Dead bodies piled in closet in US hospital due to outbrea

A second photo allegedly shows multiple body bags stacked on the floor of what is believed to be a portable refrigerated storage unit parked outside the hospital.

Dead bodies piled in closet in US hospital due to outbrea

Detroit is the largest city in Michigan, which has so far recorded around 1,600 deaths.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Italy, UK cooperate on coronavirus vaccine
Scientists and researchers are racing globally against time to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which has so far claimed more than 120,400 worldwide
UK's Johnson continues his recovery from coronavirus
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had spent three nights in intensive care after being admitted to hospital last Sunday.
UN sends humanitarian aid to Syria’s Idlib
38 more truckloads of aid were sent to the area.
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 120,000 across world
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the US has the most confirmed cases.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Haydar Baş, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti
Haydar Baş, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti
691
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
965
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
263
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
286
Diyanet, Ramazan tartışmasına noktayı koydu
Diyanet, Ramazan tartışmasına noktayı koydu
438
Diyanet, kimlerin oruç tutamayacağını açıkladı
Diyanet, kimlerin oruç tutamayacağını açıkladı
96
Haydar Baş'ın yaşadığı mahalle karantinaya alındı
Haydar Baş'ın yaşadığı mahalle karantinaya alındı
200
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir