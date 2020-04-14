Dead bodies piled in closet in US hospital due to outbrea

Disturbing images released by CNN show an emergency room at Sinai-Grace Hospital in US have revealed the chaos in the country’s healtcare system.

BODY BAGS LYING SIDE BY SIDE ON BEDS

Photographs taken by a worker at the hospital have revealed an institution overwhelmed with coronavirus cases struggling to find facilities to store and dispose of bodies.

In one photo, two victims in white body bags are seen lying side-by-side on a bed and a third is propped up in an arm chair.

A second photo allegedly shows multiple body bags stacked on the floor of what is believed to be a portable refrigerated storage unit parked outside the hospital.

Detroit is the largest city in Michigan, which has so far recorded around 1,600 deaths.