Deadly floods hit Spain

Third-person dies, two airports closed as torrential rains hit southern Spain

REUTERS | 13.09.2019 - 12:47..
A third person has died in southern Spain’s torrential rains, the local mayor told Spanish radio Cadena Ser on Friday as airports and dozens of roads were closed in a second day of heavy rainfall.

DOZENS WERE EVACUATED

The person who died in the Andalucian city of Almeria on Friday had tried to cross a tunnel by car, the mayor, Ramón Fernández Pacheco, said. Two siblings had died on Thursday when torrential rain dragged their car.

Deadly floods hit Spain

Heavy rainfall in the neighboring regions of Valencia and Murcia have been sweeping away cars and debris in many towns and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people, including from flooded highways, local authorities said.

Deadly floods hit Spain

Almeria and Murcia’s airport were closed, Spanish airport operator Aena said.

Deadly floods hit Spain

Deadly floods hit Spain

Deadly floods hit Spain

