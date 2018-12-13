Deadly high-speed train crash in Turkish capital Ankara

Multiple people were injured when a high-speed train crashed into an overpass in the Turkish capital early Thursday.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am (0330 GMT) as the train was traveling between Ankara and the central Turkish province of Konya, the broadcaster said. The Marsandiz station is around 8 km (5 miles) from the main Ankara train station.

Governor Vasip Şahin told reporters the crash was caused by the high-speed train hitting a locomotive which carries out track inspections.

"The train collided with a shunting locomotive that should not have been on that rail track. A total of four people were killed and 43 others were injured. These figures will be defined more precisely later. All the rescue teams are operating and investigation into the incident is underway", Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin said.

Video footage showed emergency workers at the scene, working to rescue people from carriages trapped beneath the mangled metal wreckage of an overpass at the Marsandiz train station, to the west of Ankara.

Rescue work is still ongoing. Some of the injured were taken to the hospital.

