Deadly storm hits Spain’s Mediterranean coast

Since Gloria hit Spain on Monday, the school has been canceled for thousands of students and travel has been complicated due to the various airports, trains and road closures.

AA | 23.01.2020 - 09:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Deadly storm hits Spain’s Mediterranean coast

Storm Gloria continues to batter Spain on Wednesday and has already caused several deaths, major flooding and significant damage throughout the country.

8 PEOPLE REPORTED DEAD

The northeastern region of Spain has been the hardest hit, and although forecasters originally said the storm would ease up by Wednesday, it is coming around again and heavy rains are expected throughout the evening and overnight.

Deadly storm hits Spain’s Mediterranean coast WATCH

The winter storm has claimed eight victims so far and dozens of injuries. Local media report that at least four others have been reported missing, including a British woman in Ibiza.

Deadly storm hits Spain’s Mediterranean coast

EU satellite images show that the vast majority of the Ebro River delta, a biodiverse natural park and rice-producing region on the Mediterranean, is now almost completely underwater.

Deadly storm hits Spain’s Mediterranean coast

A study by the local government estimates that due to climate change, 50-80% of the delta will permanently disappear by the end of the century, but this is only being previewed today.

Deadly storm hits Spain’s Mediterranean coast

Quim Torra, the president of Catalonia, called it a “catastrophic situation” in a press conference.

The storm has also caused the highest waves ever recorded in the Western Mediterranean Sea -- 8.44 meters (27.69 feet), according to the Spanish government.

Deadly storm hits Spain’s Mediterranean coast

Northeastern and some of southern Spain will still continue to be at risk for heavy rains and large waves on Thursday, according to the official meteorological service.

